Trade war expected to continue, businesses adopt 'wait and see' approach

According to a report by NBC News, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated on Wednesday that the Trump administration is open to extending President Donald Trump’s current 90-day tariff pause beyond July 9 for the US's key trading partners, provided they engage in “good faith” negotiations.

Bessent, speaking before the House Ways and Means Committee in Washington, stated that the US has 18 “important trading partners” and the administration is “working toward deals” with these nations.

“It is highly likely,” Bessent said, that for countries and trading blocs, such as the European Union, “who are negotiating in good faith,” the United States would “extend the deadline to continue these negotiations.”

“If someone is not negotiating, then we will not,” he added.

So far, Trump administration officials have not suggested they would extend the 90-day tariff pause without at least having “terms of an agreement” in place before the deadline.

Bessent’s remarks imply that the Trump administration could be more willing to shift the self-imposed deadline as it draws nearer.

President Donald Trump’s 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs, which was announced on April 9, is set to expire in less than a month. While Trump officials have consistently stated they are close to finalising trade deals with several countries, the White House has so far only announced a formal trade agreement with the United Kingdom and a framework agreement with China.

The US-China deal, which was announced earlier on Wednesday, but the full details of the agreement were unclear.