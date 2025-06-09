Thai Gem & Jewellery Exports Sparkle Amidst US Tariff Fears, Gold Shines

Thailand's gem and jewellery exports experienced a significant uplift in April 2025, with figures released by the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT) revealing a continued upward trend.

The sector's performance, particularly in the US market, appears to be influenced by efforts to pre-empt potential new tariffs.

According to Sumed Prasongpongchai, Director of GIT, total gem and jewellery exports, excluding gold, reached $714.90 million in April, marking an impressive 39.62% increase.

This represents the sixth consecutive month of positive growth for the industry. When gold is included, the export value for the month soared by 115.65% to $1,726.67 million.

For the first four months of 2025 (January-April), the cumulative figures are equally striking. Excluding gold, exports totalled $5,801.30 million, an increase of 91.76%. Including gold, the figure reached $10,362.53 million, up 110.82%.

A substantial contributor to this growth was gold exports, which alone amounted to $1,011.76 million in April, a staggering 250.52% jump. This surge is attributed to speculative trading and a heightened demand for safe-haven assets.

