Gold Demand Hits 9-Year High in First Quarter as Investors Flock to ETFs

Global demand for gold reached its highest first-quarter level in nine years, according to a report from the World Gold Council (WGC).

Totaling 1,206 tonnes in the first three months of 2025, demand saw a 1% increase year-on-year, the strongest showing since 2016. This surge was largely driven by a dramatic 170% increase in investment flowing into gold-backed Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and continued net purchases by central banks across the globe.

The WGC report highlighted that overall investment demand for gold, encompassing both ETFs and over-the-counter (OTC) transactions, reached 552 tonnes – a substantial 170% rise compared to the same period last year and the highest since the first quarter of 2022.

The resurgence in popularity of gold ETFs was particularly notable, occurring amidst concerns surrounding potential US tax changes, volatility in stock markets, and a weakening trend in the value of the US dollar.

Central banks continued their trend of significant gold accumulation, with net purchases amounting to 244 tonnes in the quarter. While slightly down from the previous quarter, this figure remains in line with the average of the past three years, underscoring the ongoing faith in gold as a reliable safe-haven asset in the face of global geopolitical uncertainty.

