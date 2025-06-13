Experts: Thailand and Indonesia can strengthen ties for regional prosperity

Thanita Sirisup, investment adviser at Thailand’s Board of Investment (BOI), celebrated the milestone moment and the opportunity to explore new pathways for business and leadership between Thailand and Indonesia.

“Our relationship has long been built on a strong foundation of mutual respect, economic partnership, cultural exchange, and people-to-people ties,” she explained.

“Over the decades, it has evolved into a dynamic and forward-looking collaboration that reflects the shared aspirations of both countries, particularly as we work together towards the regional prosperity of ASEAN, both economically and politically.”

She revealed that the BOI is promoting two-way investment: attracting foreign investment into Thailand and encouraging Thai investors to invest in Indonesia. She also announced plans for a BOI delegation to visit Jakarta and Surabaya to promote investment between the two countries from June 16 to 19.

“We believe that such interactive engagement is vital to building trust, uncovering new opportunities, and turning strategic intent into concrete action,” she added.

According to the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Indonesia was Thailand’s 10th largest export market in 2023, with trade valued at US$18.39 billion (637.26 billion baht).

Thailand’s exports to Indonesia amounted to $10.04 billion (346.06 billion baht), while imports totalled $8.35 billion (291.19 billion baht).

The top five export products from Thailand were automobiles and parts, sugar, plastic pellets, rice, and machinery and parts. Meanwhile, the top five imports to Thailand were crude oil, coal, machinery and parts, automotive components and accessories, and passenger vehicles.