Thai GDP Growth Pegged at 1.8% for 2025 as Trump Tariffs Loom

Thailand's economic growth for 2025 is projected to remain at a modest 1.8%, according to TRIS Rating, which has incorporated the potential impact of U.S. import tariffs into its latest analysis.

Public sector investment is anticipated to be the primary economic driver next year, with the ratings agency urging the government to expedite the disbursement of funds for already approved projects to support the country's fragile economy.

TRIS Rating has lowered its forecasts for both private sector investment and private consumption, citing U.S. trade policies as a significant factor dampening business and consumer confidence.

Furthermore, overall merchandise exports and imports in 2025 are expected to experience slower growth compared to the previous year.

While imports are still projected to expand, this is predominantly driven by increased inbound shipments from China.

Conversely, exports to the U.S. are forecast to drop by 10.5% in 2025, with exports to other nations (excluding the U.S. and China) growing at a low single-digit rate.

