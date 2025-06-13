Thai Diplomacy Eyes Global Alliances for Economic Prosperity

While adapting domestic laws and regulations for OECD adherence will take time and effort, the benefits for the nation, its people, and Thailand's international standing are seen as substantial, including entry into a high-income country group and a role in shaping modern policies.

The OECD itself also benefits, as Thailand can serve as a crucial bridge for the predominantly Western organisation to understand and set global standards relevant to other regions.

EU FTA: Learning from Vietnam's Success

Thailand is currently in active negotiations for a crucial Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union, led by the Department of Trade Negotiations under the Ministry of Commerce in close collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The urgency of the Thailand-EU FTA is highlighted by Vietnam's experience, which has seen a 40% increase in trade since its FTA with the EU concluded five years ago.

This has given Vietnam a significant competitive edge, particularly for businesses looking to export to the 27 EU member states with tariff advantages.

The Thai government is therefore prioritising these talks, with five rounds already completed and four out of 23 chapters finalised. The next round of negotiations is set to take place in Thailand on 23rd June.

Thailand has ambitiously declared its aim to conclude the talks by the end of this year, reflecting a political determination also felt by the EU, which is seeking new international partners amid changing transatlantic relations.

The EU has already concluded FTAs with Singapore and Vietnam within ASEAN and is currently negotiating with Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Thailand.

