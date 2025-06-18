World Bank Chief Calls for $2 Billion Green Infrastructure Investment to Transform Thai Cities

Thailand has the potential to attract up to $2 billion annually in private green infrastructure investment through strategic urban planning reforms, the World Bank's senior official for the region told a major climate conference in Bangkok on Wednesday.

Melinda Good, Division Director for Thailand and Myanmar at the World Bank, outlined an ambitious vision for transforming Thai cities into sustainable urban centres during her keynote address at the "Road to Net Zero 2025: Thailand Green Action" forum hosted by Thansettakij.

Speaking to delegates at the event, Good championed the "SymbioCity" concept—a Scandinavian-inspired integrated approach to urban development that treats cities as living ecosystems rather than isolated infrastructure projects.

"Cities are where we have to act on climate change," Good emphasised. "If we get it right in cities, we're going to get it right for the environment, for the economy, and for the future."

Transit-Oriented Development Key to Urban Transformation

Good highlighted transit-oriented development (TOD) as a cornerstone of sustainable urban planning, noting that cities like Pattaya, Khon Kaen, and Bangkok's outer districts are beginning to implement TOD strategies from the early stages of infrastructure development.

The approach addresses a critical challenge facing Thai workers, many of whom endure two-hour commutes whilst housing developments sprawl ever further from employment centres.

TOD aims to create vibrant, walkable communities that reduce car dependency and transport emissions.

