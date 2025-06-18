Sweden Shows the Way: How Economic Growth and Environmental Protection Can Go Hand in Hand

Sweden's Ambassador to Thailand, Anna Hammargren, delivered a compelling address at the "Road to Net Zero 2025: Thailand Green Action" forum hosted by Thansettakij on Wednesday, demonstrating how her country has successfully decoupled economic growth from carbon emissions whilst building a thriving green economy.

Speaking on "Sweden's Green Action, Changes for Sustainability," Ambassador Hammargren outlined Sweden's ambitious goal to become the world's first fossil-free welfare nation by 2045, backed by decades of forward-thinking environmental policies and innovative public-private partnerships.

"This is ultimately about choosing the right side of history," Ambassador Hammargren told the forum. "Our future generations depend on us to succeed in this collective mission."

A Legacy of Environmental Leadership

Sweden's environmental credentials stretch back more than half a century.

The Nordic nation became the first country to pass an environmental protection act in 1967, hosted the first UN Conference on the Environment in 1972, and introduced the world's first carbon tax in 1991.

The country currently ranks first in the Global Sustainability Competitiveness Index and second as the most innovative economy globally.

Sweden's climate technology sector has flourished, comprising over 500 active companies with a combined value of approximately $28 billion.