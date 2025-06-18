Sweden Shows the Way: How Economic Growth and Environmental Protection Can Go Hand in Hand

Sweden's Ambassador to Thailand, Anna Hammargren, delivered a compelling address at the "Road to Net Zero 2025: Thailand Green Action" forum hosted by Thansettakij on Wednesday, demonstrating how her country has successfully decoupled economic growth from carbon emissions whilst building a thriving green economy.
Speaking on "Sweden's Green Action, Changes for Sustainability," Ambassador Hammargren outlined Sweden's ambitious goal to become the world's first fossil-free welfare nation by 2045, backed by decades of forward-thinking environmental policies and innovative public-private partnerships.
"This is ultimately about choosing the right side of history," Ambassador Hammargren told the forum. "Our future generations depend on us to succeed in this collective mission."
A Legacy of Environmental Leadership
Sweden's environmental credentials stretch back more than half a century.
The Nordic nation became the first country to pass an environmental protection act in 1967, hosted the first UN Conference on the Environment in 1972, and introduced the world's first carbon tax in 1991.
The country currently ranks first in the Global Sustainability Competitiveness Index and second as the most innovative economy globally.
Sweden's climate technology sector has flourished, comprising over 500 active companies with a combined value of approximately $28 billion.
"Sweden is a small country, but we've been very dedicated in achieving quite a lot and built a strong global reputation for driving meaningful change for sustainability," the ambassador noted.
The 'Fossil Free Sweden' Initiative
Central to Sweden's green transformation is the "Fossil Free Sweden" initiative, launched to accelerate the transition towards 100% fossil-free energy.
The government-backed, industry-led programme brings together politicians, businesses, and public opinion to enact robust climate policies.
The initiative encompasses 22 industry roadmaps covering 70% of Sweden's emissions, making industry a key driver of change.
Ambassador Hammargren emphasised that many Swedish businesses now view environmental restrictions as opportunities rather than obstacles.
"We are witnessing a shift among businesses. Many now see process restrictions as opportunities rather than obstacles and problems," she explained.
Economic Growth Without Environmental Cost
Perhaps most remarkably, Sweden has demonstrated that environmental protection and economic prosperity are not mutually exclusive.
Between 1990 and 2019, the country achieved an 86% increase in GDP whilst successfully reducing CO2 emissions by 30%.
"Some may still argue that sustainability conflicts with economic growth. But Sweden has proven the opposite," Ambassador Hammargren stated. "Economic success does not have to come at the expense of the planet."
This success stems from a combination of innovation, regulation, carbon taxes, procurement policies, recycling initiatives, and green investment incentives, all underpinned by collaborative approaches between different sectors.
The 'Quadruple Helix' Model
Sweden's approach embraces what Ambassador Hammargren described as the "quadruple helix model" – bringing together industry, government, academia, and civil society.
This cross-sector collaboration has led to breakthrough innovations including fossil-free steel production, carbon capture and storage technologies, and revolutionary transport solutions such as electric charging highways.
Currently, 98% of Sweden's energy production is fossil-fuel free, and 98% of household waste is successfully recycled.
Swedish Innovation in Thailand
The ambassador highlighted the strong presence of Swedish clean technology companies in Thailand, including firms specialising in thin-film solar panels, electric hybrid vehicles, and various renewable energy solutions. Companies such as ABB, Volvo, and Siemens Energy are actively contributing to Thailand's green transition.
"Swedish technology is not just transforming Sweden. Many companies are also active here in Thailand," Ambassador Hammargren noted, emphasising the collaborative potential between the two nations.
Global Collaboration
Despite Sweden and Thailand each accounting for less than 1% of global emissions, both countries have set ambitious net-zero targets.
Sweden has worked closely with Thailand through initiatives such as the Sweden-Thailand Sustainable Development Forum, held annually for five consecutive years, and the "Pioneer the Possible" platform connecting businesses from both nations.
Sweden also contributes significantly to international climate financing, allocating approximately $1 billion to climate change initiatives in 2023, including funding for UN programmes, the Asian Development Bank, and World Bank activities in the region.
Looking Ahead
As Thailand continues its own green transition, Ambassador Hammargren's message was clear: the shift to sustainability is not just an environmental imperative but an economic opportunity.
With rapid technological advancement making renewable energy increasingly cost-effective – solar energy costs have dropped 90% in the past decade – businesses that fail to adapt risk being left behind.
"Many realise that if they're not fossil-free by 2035, they risk being left behind," she warned, noting that investors increasingly seek companies with renewable energy supplies and sustainable operations.
The Swedish Embassy remains actively involved in Bangkok's Climate Action Week, scheduled for September-October, as part of ongoing efforts to raise awareness and drive action on sustainability issues.
Ambassador Hammargren concluded with an invitation for continued collaboration: "Please feel free to contact the embassy. We're very active in these areas, and we are easy to contact if you're interested to hear more, to learn more, to partner with us in any way around sustainability and the net-zero journey that we're on together."