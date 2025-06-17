KMUTT–NSTDA drive global unity for sustainable cassava industry

Co-hosted by King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi (KMUTT) and the National Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (BIOTEC) under the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), the event gathered international experts, industry leaders, and policymakers to strengthen global networks in sustainable agri-business, using cassava as a model value chain.

The forum is part of Thailand’s Reinventing University Initiative, supported by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation (MHESI), which aims to enhance the global competitiveness of Thai universities and strengthen their role in national development.

Punpermsak Aruni, Assistant Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation, stated that cassava exemplifies Thailand’s agricultural strengths and its potential to lead sustainable development under the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy model.

Thailand is the world’s largest exporter of cassava products, with exports valued at US$3.3 billion in 2024. Together with Cambodia and Vietnam, we hold 90% of the global market share,” he said.

He added that cassava is a key driver of Thailand’s BCG strategy, contributing to sectors such as bioenergy, biochemicals, food, and pharmaceuticals.

He also emphasised Thailand’s commitment to climate action, noting that in 2023, BIOTEC, KMUTT, and key industry partners pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the cassava starch sector by 30% by 2030, with a target of net zero emissions by 2050.

“This is a clear example of how public-private collaboration can drive environmental responsibility while maintaining industry competitiveness,” he noted.