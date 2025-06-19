Thai-Cambodian border closure has limited impact on Thailand: Agriculture Ministry

“I want to reassure the public and farmers that the issue will not significantly affect the agricultural sector. Only some farmers in specific areas may be directly impacted, and I have instructed the relevant agencies to monitor the situation and provide assistance,” she said.

Narumon added that seasonal vegetables and fruits that may be affected by the border closure have been coordinated with modern trade groups to purchase and redistribute them. The Agriculture Ministry has already begun this process, with the Cooperative Promotion Department buying some products itself.

Next week, discussions will be held with the Board of Trade of Thailand and the Federation of Thai Industries to find further ways to assist farmers. The key priority at this moment is national unity, she emphasised.

“Exports through Cambodia mainly involve vegetables worth around 100,000 baht, which is not significant. Going forward, we may need to adjust transport routes and consider shipping by sea, which could increase costs, but we must adapt,” she said.

“As for eastern fruits, the season is nearing its end, so the impact is minimal. Even if the border remains closed for 6 to 12 months, I can assure you there will be no major impact on agriculture,” she added.