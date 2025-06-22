Thai Chef Industry Shows Resilience Despite Tourism Slowdown

Thailand's restaurant industry is displaying surprising resilience despite a broader tourism slowdown, with the chef profession remaining in high demand as European visitor numbers increase and traditional Thai cuisine experiences a global comeback.

According to Saowakit Preeprem, President of the Thai Chef Federation Association, the chef sector has not been severely impacted by the tourism decline affecting much of Thailand's hospitality industry.

Hotels across the country have successfully pivoted their sales strategies to target new markets with strong demand, particularly European tourists and domestic Thai diners.

"From our survey of chefs working in various hotels, there has been no reduction in chef positions. The chef profession remains in high demand, with some areas experiencing shortages," Saowakit explained. "Hotels that are performing well have sales teams actively working to attract as many foreign visitors as possible whilst also targeting new domestic customer segments."

The industry leader noted that whilst domestic Thai consumers have tightened their dining budgets by approximately 20% due to economic conditions, affluent customers continue to frequent high-end hotel restaurants.

However, street food vendors face greater challenges due to intense competition and their customer base being more severely affected by economic pressures.

