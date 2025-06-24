Transport Ministry allocates 48.75bn baht to boost infrastructure and jobs

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said the funding forms part of the 157 billion baht economic revitalisation programme approved by the Cabinet on May 20.
Under the plan, the Department of Highways (DOH) will receive 32.18 billion baht, the Transport Co 14.8 million baht, the Department of Airports (DOA) 765.9 million baht, the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) 42 million baht, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) 1.02 billion baht, and the Department of Rural Roads (DRR) 14.72 billion baht.
Suriya said the budget would be injected into the economy to generate employment, support livelihoods, and promote tourism, maximising the benefits of every infrastructure project.
He added that all project contracts under the plan are expected to be signed by September this year, with construction and implementation to begin within the same month.
In terms of agency-specific plans:
These initiatives aim to provide immediate economic impact while laying the foundation for long-term stability and growth, Suriya said.