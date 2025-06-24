Transport Ministry allocates 48.75bn baht to boost infrastructure and jobs

TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025

The Ministry of Transport will allocate 48.75 billion baht to six of its agencies as part of the government’s economic stimulus plan to accelerate infrastructure upgrades, support employment, and promote tourism.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said the funding forms part of the 157 billion baht economic revitalisation programme approved by the Cabinet on May 20.

Under the plan, the Department of Highways (DOH) will receive 32.18 billion baht, the Transport Co 14.8 million baht, the Department of Airports (DOA) 765.9 million baht, the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) 42 million baht, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) 1.02 billion baht, and the Department of Rural Roads (DRR) 14.72 billion baht.

Suriya said the budget would be injected into the economy to generate employment, support livelihoods, and promote tourism, maximising the benefits of every infrastructure project.

He added that all project contracts under the plan are expected to be signed by September this year, with construction and implementation to begin within the same month.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit

In terms of agency-specific plans:

  • DOH will focus on easing traffic bottlenecks, improving travel safety, and upgrading roads linking secondary cities and tourist destinations.
     
  • DRR will prioritise road safety and the development of connections to production zones and regional attractions.
     
  • DOA will carry out airport improvement projects to meet safety standards and enhance service efficiency.
     
  • SRT will address level crossing safety and improve travel and transport safety across the rail network.
     
  • Transport Co will implement projects to improve safety, support regional tourism through its bus services, and upgrade bus terminals.
     
  • BMTA will target traffic congestion at bottlenecks and enhance commuter safety.
     

These initiatives aim to provide immediate economic impact while laying the foundation for long-term stability and growth, Suriya said.

 

