Transport Ministry allocates 48.75bn baht to boost infrastructure and jobs

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said the funding forms part of the 157 billion baht economic revitalisation programme approved by the Cabinet on May 20.

Under the plan, the Department of Highways (DOH) will receive 32.18 billion baht, the Transport Co 14.8 million baht, the Department of Airports (DOA) 765.9 million baht, the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) 42 million baht, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) 1.02 billion baht, and the Department of Rural Roads (DRR) 14.72 billion baht.