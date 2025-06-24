Thai Commerce Ministry Pledges Aid for Border Communities Amidst Tensions

Thailand's Commerce Ministry has committed to providing close support for citizens in border areas, aiming to mitigate the impact of trade disruptions and expedite the distribution of fresh produce to assist local farmers.
Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan announced on Tuesday that following discussions on the Cambodian border situation during this morning's Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra issued directives and expressed deep concern.
She specifically instructed the Ministry of Commerce to closely oversee the well-being and hardships faced by residents in border regions, implementing comprehensive measures to minimise any adverse effects.
Minister Pichai confirmed that he has ordered the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce to deploy Ministry inspectors, in conjunction with provincial commerce officials, to survey and assist communities along the border.
These efforts will span across Ubon Ratchathani, Sisaket, Surin, Buriram, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces. Should problems arise – including shortages, hoarding, or price issues for agricultural and consumer goods – immediate assistance measures are to be initiated.
The Ministry will also ensure that local trade activities are managed to minimise disruption for businesses and residents.
Given the unrest at the Cambodian border, which has led to the closure of some trade checkpoints, the Ministry of Commerce, via its Department of Internal Trade, is closely monitoring the situation.
Urgent action is being taken to facilitate the domestic distribution of agricultural produce. This includes a particular focus on moving 3,000 tonnes of fruit from the Eastern region to domestic markets, a collaborative effort between public and private sectors.
For instance, CP Axtra Public Company Limited's modern trade network has already procured 1,000 tonnes of medium-grade mangosteen for sale across Makro and Lotus stores nationwide.
Furthermore, GO WHOLESALE is preparing to purchase an additional 125 tonnes of produce. Thai AirAsia Co., Ltd. is also collaborating, planning to buy 1,000 tonnes of Thai fruits for use in meals served on its flights.
In a recent development, the Department of Internal Trade has partnered with 40 SET50-listed companies, aiming to purchase a total of 6,000 tonnes of assorted fruits, valued at 240 million baht, throughout the year.
This significant collaboration involves businesses from the hospital, banking, real estate, energy, and insurance sectors, alongside major Thai retail and wholesale groups.
The initiative seeks to distribute produce from all regions through established business channels, supporting the grassroots economy, boosting farmers' incomes, and fostering the sustainability of Thailand's agricultural sector.
Towards the end of June, the Department of Internal Trade will also link the final batch of Eastern fruits to the South at the Thai Fruits Festival, part of Phuket Pride in Phuket Province, to promote Thai fruits to tourists attending the event.
"The Ministry of Commerce is committed to promptly implementing the Prime Minister's directives," stated Pichai. "We are closely monitoring the situation in the border areas and have already enacted relevant measures to alleviate the hardships faced by our people. Today, I have instructed inspectors to visit the border regions and expedite the distribution of agricultural products, including vegetables and fruits, to domestic markets as widely as possible."