Thai Commerce Ministry Pledges Aid for Border Communities Amidst Tensions

Thailand's Commerce Ministry has committed to providing close support for citizens in border areas, aiming to mitigate the impact of trade disruptions and expedite the distribution of fresh produce to assist local farmers.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan announced on Tuesday that following discussions on the Cambodian border situation during this morning's Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra issued directives and expressed deep concern.

She specifically instructed the Ministry of Commerce to closely oversee the well-being and hardships faced by residents in border regions, implementing comprehensive measures to minimise any adverse effects.

Minister Pichai confirmed that he has ordered the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce to deploy Ministry inspectors, in conjunction with provincial commerce officials, to survey and assist communities along the border.

These efforts will span across Ubon Ratchathani, Sisaket, Surin, Buriram, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces. Should problems arise – including shortages, hoarding, or price issues for agricultural and consumer goods – immediate assistance measures are to be initiated.