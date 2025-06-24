Burapha Task Force to temporarily open border for returning Thai and Cambodian nationals

The Burapha Task Force has announced a temporary relaxation of border restrictions on Tuesday (June 24) to facilitate the return of Thai and Cambodian nationals, as well as certain categories of vehicles.

The temporary border opening is for repatriation purposes only, according to the official announcement. The details are as follows: Ban Khlong Luek and Ban Khao Din permanent checkpoints will be open for travel from 5pm to 8pm.



Ban Ta Phraya and Ban Nong Prue temporary trade checkpoints will be open for travel from 5pm to 6pm.



Trucks—specifically empty trucks and/or trucks with empty trailers—currently stranded on the Cambodian side will be allowed to return to Thailand. Up to 30 trucks will be permitted to cross at the Ban Nong Ian–Stung Bot permanent checkpoint, and another 30 trucks at the Ban Khao Din checkpoint, between 5pm and 8pm. Related Paetongtarn denies political motive behind border closure Thai FM denies going soft on Cambodia DNP joins security forces to boost border patrol and conservation efforts These measures apply only on June 24.