Thai Finance Minister Heading to US for Key Tariff Talks

Thailand's Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira has confirmed on Friday that he will travel to the United States next week for crucial negotiations on trade and tax matters, after securing a meeting slot.

The Minister addressed recent online speculation suggesting the US might reduce retaliatory tariffs on Thai goods from 36% to 18%.

"This is not yet true," Pichai clarified. He explained that discussions between Thai and US officials are ongoing, and any figures currently circulating are not official but rather estimates used by the Bank of Thailand and economists for modelling economic impacts.