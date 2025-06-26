Thai Finance Minister Dismisses US Tariff Claims Amid Ongoing Talks

Thailand's Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira has refuted widespread reports claiming that the United States has imposed an 18% import tax on Thai goods.

He clarified on Thursday that the figure is merely an "estimation" used by the Bank of Thailand and economists for modelling potential economic impacts, stressing that negotiations between the two nations are still very much in progress.

"The news circulating on social media that Thailand has reached a final agreement on a US tax of 18% is not true," Pichai stated. "We have not reached a conclusion. My understanding is that the 18% figure is purely a projected number based on hypothetical assumptions. The fact is, we are still in negotiations."

The Minister explained that discussions with the US have encompassed four or five key areas, including tariff rates, non-tariff trade barriers, increasing US imports, addressing fraudulent claims of origin for goods, and tackling transhipment issues.

These points have been the consistent focus of bilateral talks aimed at resolving trade imbalances.

