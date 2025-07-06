Thai Retail Sector Sees Robust Growth, Driven by Online Boom

Thailand's retail market expanded by a healthy 6.02% in 2024, reaching a total value of 4.51 trillion Baht.

This growth mirrors a global trend, with the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) of the Ministry of Commerce reporting that online sales are increasingly driving the sector's expansion, both domestically and worldwide.

The TPSO's "2024 Retail Business Situation Report" indicates that the global retail market hit approximately $18.60 trillion in 2024, a 1% increase from the previous year.

This rise was predominantly fuelled by the Asia-Pacific region, with e-commerce acting as the primary catalyst. Meanwhile, physical, brick-and-mortar retail outlets experienced a slight dip in sales.

Between 2019 and 2024, a staggering 96% of global retail sales growth came from the proliferation of e-commerce marketplaces.

The United States remains the world's largest retail market by sales, with the US and China (the second-largest) together accounting for 43% of total global retail sales.

However, Switzerland led the world in retail sales per capita in 2024.

Looking ahead, the report forecasts continued global retail growth, with an average annual rate of 2% between 2024 and 2029.

By 2029, the global retail market is expected to exceed $20.8 trillion. A significant 64% of this growth is projected to come from the Asia-Pacific, as consumer behaviour increasingly shifts towards digital channels.

