Thailand to offer US more trade concessions to avert 36% tariff

Thailand is among several countries racing to conclude a trade agreement with the United States in a bid to avoid steep tariff hikes.

If Thailand fails to lower trade barriers with its largest export market, the result could be a sharp decline in export volumes, potentially shaving up to 1% off national economic growth, Pichai warned.

Neighbouring Vietnam finalised its own deal last week after former US President Donald Trump announced a 20% import tariff on general goods and a 40% tariff on foreign products routed through Vietnam.

Thailand is now pushing for a 10% tariff rate from the US—described by Pichai as the most favourable scenario. However, he noted that even a 10–20% rate would be manageable. “The worst-case scenario,” he said, “would be ending up with a worse deal than our regional neighbours.”

To strengthen its position, Thailand has intensified plans to purchase more American products, particularly liquefied natural gas (LNG) and Boeing aircraft, as part of efforts to narrow the trade imbalance, Pichai said.

Thai petrochemical firms including SCG Chemicals Plc and PTT Global Chemical Plc have committed to importing more ethanol from the US. State-owned energy giant PTT Plc also announced it could purchase up to 2 million tonnes of LNG annually from an Alaskan gas project over a 20-year period. In addition, state-run Thai Airways said it may buy as many as 80 Boeing aircraft over the next few years.

Lowering US tariffs is seen as critical to shielding Thailand’s trade-dependent economy, which is already under pressure from Southeast Asia’s highest household debt and sluggish domestic consumption.

A favourable trade deal could also help restore investor confidence following the recent political turbulence triggered by the suspension of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra over allegations of ethical misconduct in handling a border dispute with Cambodia.

Thai exports rose by roughly 15% in the first five months of the year, largely driven by advance orders placed before a temporary 90-day tariff reprieve came to an end.