Trump's Tariffs Could Reshape Global Trade, Warns Thai Billionaire

One of Asia's most influential business figures, Dhanin Chearavanont, founder of Thailand's Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group, has called for swift action by Bangkok to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

His advice comes amid warnings that the US government's protectionist tariff policies risk destabilising the global trade landscape.

Speaking in an informal interview at the annual "Future of Asia" seminar in May, recently broadcast via the Nikkei Asia website, Dhanin emphatically stated that "Thailand should join immediately. There's no reason not to."

The CPTPP is a significant trade agreement encompassing 12 member nations, including key economies like Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, and Australia, designed to foster mutual trade and investment.

Both China and Indonesia have already applied for membership, but Thailand has yet to submit its formal application.