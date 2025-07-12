Trump tariff puts brakes on Port Authority’s 3-year revenue high

The Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) has reported record-breaking financial results for the third consecutive year, underscoring the resilience and growth of the country’s maritime trade sector.

In fiscal year 2024, PAT achieved its highest-ever revenue at 17.224 billion baht, with net profit reaching an unprecedented 7.648 billion baht—the highest since the organisation’s founding.

In the first half of fiscal year 2025 (October 2024 – March 2025), PAT recorded a net profit of 3.5 billion baht.

Vessel traffic at Bangkok Port and Laem Chabang Port totalled 7,371 ship calls, marking a 1.95% year-on-year increase.

Cargo throughput rose 5.10% to 61.68 million tonnes, while container volumes climbed 5.35% to 5.56 million TEUs.

A key contributor to this growth has been the continued acceleration of export shipments. Laem Chabang Port, Thailand’s principal deep-sea facility, has seen monthly container volumes surge to 950,000 TEUs—up from a previous average of 600,000–700,000 TEUs—thanks to a rush in advance export orders placed by businesses anticipating tariff changes.