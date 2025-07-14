Finance Ministry aims to limit revenue shortfall amid slowing economy

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance Lavaron Sangsnit has warned that government revenue collection for the 2025 fiscal year is unlikely to meet the target outlined in the budget documents, due to lower-than-expected economic growth.

“We are making every effort to maximise revenue collection this fiscal year,” Lavaron said. “If there is any shortfall from the target, our goal is to keep it as minimal as possible — even as we acknowledge that the economy is growing significantly below earlier projections.”

The original revenue estimates were based on an assumed GDP growth rate of 4.5–5%, but the actual growth for the year may come in below 2%, he said. This discrepancy has created a major challenge for fiscal planning and revenue forecasting.