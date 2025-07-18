Thai Minister Pushes for 36% Tariff Cut in Ongoing US Trade Talks

Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira has confirmed that the second round of formal negotiations with the United States Trade Representative (USTR) remains inconclusive, despite the submission of a revised Thai proposal.

Bangkok is reportedly aiming for a significant 36% reduction in tariffs on Thai goods.

Speaking to the press, Pichai revealed that the latest discussions took place last night, following an initial updated submission and further supplementary proposals developed after extensive consultations with various Thai sectors.

"We have reiterated our belief that this refined offer will be precisely on target and agreeable to the American side, whilst simultaneously striking an excellent balance with the interests of the Thai people and our industries," Pichai stated.