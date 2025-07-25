Thailand Optimistic on US Tariff Deal Ahead of August 1st Deadline

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Pichai Chunhavajira, has announced that Bangkok has submitted its complete counter-proposals for tariff negotiations to the United States.

He expressed confidence in reaching an agreement on new tariff rates before the crucial 1st August deadline.

Speaking on Friday, Pichai revealed that "Team Thailand" had finalised and dispatched its proposals to Washington. He anticipates that the US side is now meticulously reviewing the new offer, which includes additional negotiated points and adjustments made in direct response to specific American requests.

"Thailand's proposals are now 99.99% submitted, having been improved and amended as specified by the US. We've moved as much as we can. Now that everything is submitted, we simply have to wait," Pichai stated.

When pressed for details on the number of items that would benefit from a 0% tariff rate, Pichai declined to disclose specifics at this time. He also confirmed that, currently, there is no liberalisation of pork imports from the US.