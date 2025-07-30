Thai-Cambodia Border Clash Threatens 181bn Baht Economic Loss as Ceasefire Holds

A fragile ceasefire between Thai and Cambodian forces has brought temporary relief to border tensions, but economists warn that prolonged conflict could cost both nations up to 181.7 billion baht over three months whilst displacing hundreds of thousands of workers.

The five-day border skirmish from 24-28 July ended with a ceasefire agreement taking effect at midnight on 28 July, yet sporadic violations continue to undermine the truce.

Cambodian forces have reportedly continued firing into Thai territory at multiple points, prompting Bangkok to lodge formal protests with ASEAN, the United States, and China as ceasefire witnesses.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira revealed that the government is still assessing the economic fallout, with initial estimates suggesting the conflict has already cost Thailand approximately 10 billion baht during the brief escalation period.

Economic Vulnerability Exposed

The financial implications extend far beyond immediate military costs.

Associate Professor Dr Aat Pisanwanich, an international economics expert, has modelled three potential scenarios following the ceasefire, warning of an 80% probability that fighting could resume.

"The ceasefire agreement represents a Thai victory in initiating bilateral negotiations rather than relying solely on international court intervention," Dr Aat stated, though he cautioned that underlying territorial disputes remain unresolved.

Should tensions persist for one month, both economies would suffer combined losses of 60.6 billion baht.

A two-month conflict would double this figure to 121.1 billion baht, whilst a three-month standoff could reach 181.7 billion baht in total economic damage.