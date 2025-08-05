Thailand agrees to US terms, adopts 50% RVC to curb Chinese goods

Thailand to set import quotas

A government source revealed that once Parliament approves the details of the recently concluded US-Thai tariff deal, the Thai government will move ahead with measures concerning customs duties and the establishment of product-specific import quotas—particularly for US goods. Special attention will be given to agricultural imports, such as corn and pork, which could hurt local farmers.

Authorities will need to clearly define these quotas to avoid disruptions to Thailand’s domestic agricultural sector. The process is expected to take several more months to finalise.

Finance Ministry steps up checks on transshipped goods

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said he had instructed the Customs Department to intensify inspections of transshipped goods originating from third countries. The goal is to prevent origin fraud and support the US-Thai agreement on reducing non-tariff barriers (NTBs), following the recent consensus on a 19% tariff rate for Thai goods entering the US market.

“The issue of transhipment is already a serious offence, and this time, enforcement must be even stricter,” Julapun stressed.

The tariff agreement will be presented again to Parliament for formal endorsement following Cabinet approval of the joint US-Thai statement on August 1. Julapun expressed confidence that the parliamentary process will proceed without complications.

When asked whether the agreement would impact government revenue, Julapun said it was important not to focus solely on potential losses. “This isn’t just about tariff disadvantages. The agreement will help boost trade volumes, particularly with the US,” he explained.

Thailand to apply 50% RVC threshold to tighten control on imports

Permanent Secretary for Finance Lawaron Sangsanit said that Thailand will soon enter further discussions with the United States to determine the RVC requirement under the bilateral trade agreement. It is anticipated that the RVC threshold will be set at approximately 50%, with inputs from Thailand’s allied countries included in the calculation—excluding China, as it has yet to reach a tariff agreement with the US.

Theeraj Athanavanich, Director-General of the Customs Department, explained that in trade negotiations, a minimum local content requirement of 40% is typically applied. This figure includes raw materials and components sourced from ASEAN member states, which are considered part of the local content. However, the criteria remain flexible and are subject to negotiations between trade partners to determine eligibility for trade benefits.

Theeraj added that Thailand’s agreement to reduce import tariffs on many US products to 0% will proceed similarly to a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The complete list of eligible products will be submitted to the Cabinet for approval. Once endorsed, the Customs Department will issue a ministerial regulation to implement the 0% tariff in line with the finalised agreement.

The draft trade agreement resulting from US-Thai tariff talks will also be submitted to Parliament for approval. Key elements include the exemption of duties and the establishment of frameworks and timelines for implementation by relevant agencies.

In response to concerns over transhipment fraud, the Customs Department will reinforce its monitoring and enforcement mechanisms. Theeraj acknowledged that past oversight has been insufficient, as the focus had been on facilitating investment and trade flows.

US issues product watchlist over origin fraud concerns

As part of the ongoing trade talks, the United States has submitted a watchlist of goods it considers at risk of “origin fraud” to Thailand’s Department of Foreign Trade, said Theeraj.

The US has asked Thailand to play an active role in monitoring these items, ensuring that all goods exported to the US under Thai origin claims are genuinely produced or assembled in Thailand, and meet the agreed local content requirements. One of the key products under scrutiny is solar panels, which Washington suspects may involve components imported from China, given minor processing in Thailand, and then re-exported as Thai products.

Theeraj noted that verifying the origin of goods is a priority for the US, and that Thailand must establish a clear implementation timeline. While the trade agreement has yet to be signed, it is expected that the final document will outline detailed responsibilities and timelines for both sides.

He emphasised that this agreement is a unique case exclusive to the US and should not be treated as a model for trade cooperation with other countries. In future FTAs, Thailand should follow international standards as established by the World Trade Organisation (WTO), he said.

50% RVC proposal highlights Thailand’s commitment to tackling transhipment

Visit Limlurcha, Vice Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, said Thailand’s proposed RVC threshold of 50%—higher than the 40% typically applied under FTAs—demonstrates the country’s sincere effort to combat origin fraud. This proportion includes raw materials sourced both domestically and from regional partners with similar tariff privileges.

Thailand and the US must still agree on the final RVC threshold and establish specific monitoring mechanisms. Visit explained that the most common approach would involve traceability systems using purchase orders and shipping documents. In the future, the process may need to be supported by digital systems or artificial intelligence (AI) to handle the anticipated volume of documentation.

At present, the US has not confirmed whether it will accept the 50% RVC proposal, and there is speculation that Washington may seek a rate as high as 60%. The higher threshold is widely understood to reflect US concerns over the risk of Chinese goods being rerouted or lightly processed in Thailand to circumvent tariffs.

Agricultural products are unlikely to be affected, as most inputs are sourced domestically. However, certain industrial products still rely on imported raw materials, while high-tech goods—such as computers and components—are particularly dependent on foreign supply chains.

“Whether a 50% RVC is feasible depends on the specific industry,” Visit said. “The Commerce Ministry must gather input from all stakeholders—such as farmers’ groups and trade associations—to inform its position in future negotiations.”

