Pichai provides update on US tax negotiations, expects conclusion this month

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira on Wednesday provided an update on the ongoing US tax negotiations after the US announced a 19% reciprocal tariff on Thai exports. He explained that the process has not yet reached the stage where the issue will be sent to Parliament as discussions are still ongoing with US authorities. The negotiations are focusing on the finer details and are expected to progress further in the coming days.

When asked if the US had set a deadline for the negotiations, Pichai replied that no specific timeline had been given, but both sides are working to complete the discussions by the end of August.

“Many countries are at this stage of working through the details, as the US has limited personnel,” said Pichai.