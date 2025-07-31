Pichai confident of positive outcome from US tariff negotiations, awaits response tonight

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira on Thursday provided an update on the ongoing tariff negotiations with the United States, revealing that Thailand had submitted its final draft of the tariff proposal. He expects to receive an unofficial response on the matter later this evening, ahead of the critical August 1, 2025 deadline.

“We’ve been working on this since early this morning, maintaining continuous communication with the US. We’ve addressed their feedback from yesterday and are now fine-tuning the details. It’s a delicate matter, but we’re doing our best. While it’s challenging, I’m confident we will receive good news tonight,” said Pichai.

He explained that while the result would not be officially confirmed tonight, it would serve as a signal that the uncertainties are diminishing, providing Thailand with clearer direction for planning its economy for the second half of the year.

Pichai emphasised that the proposal was not based on concessions from Thailand alone, but rather the result of careful and comprehensive negotiations that aimed at a "win-win" situation for both countries. The proposal includes reducing tariffs on certain imports, which Thailand argued is not a new issue, as the country already has Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with several nations under similar terms. He also mentioned that Thailand has proposed the purchase of goods it already needs, such as items it cannot produce domestically or does not have sufficient quantities of, and only if the prices are competitive.