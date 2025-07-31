Thailand Awaits US Tariff Decision Tonight After 'Tough' Trade Talks

Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira is on tenterhooks as the Kingdom awaits the United States' official announcement on new trade tariffs, expected tonight.

This comes after the US Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick, confirmed that agreements had been reached with both Thailand and Cambodia.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Pichai stated that Thailand was in its "final 24 hours" before learning the outcome of the trade tariff decision from the US.

He acknowledged the widespread public and business sector queries regarding the potential "Reciprocal Tariff" under President Trump's policy.

"We do not yet know the official results," Pichai explained, "but we expect to be notified by the US within the next 24 hours."

He emphasised the diligent and comprehensive efforts of the Thai negotiating team, which meticulously analysed data, trade statistics, international law, and potential impacts on manufacturing, exports, employment, and overall economic stability.

"We are committed to proposing conditions and exchanges that Thailand can accept, striving to preserve the country's interests as much as possible," Pichai affirmed.

He added that the team also had to carefully consider the demands from the US, describing them as "one of the toughest and most complex" negotiating partners, particularly concerning the intricacies of the Agreement on Reciprocal Tariffs (ART).

