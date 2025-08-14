Finance Ministry to introduce negative income tax in 2027 for welfare improvement

Lavaron Sangsnit, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, revealed that the ministry is enhancing its data infrastructure, aiming to expand its database to cover more than 60.8 million people and 600,000 businesses. This data will be integrated with the negative income tax system to allow for its rollout by 2027.

Citizens wishing to receive welfare benefits will need to submit a tax return. If their income exceeds the threshold, they will pay taxes; if it falls below, they will receive welfare support.

Lavaron highlighted that while the government already provides welfare benefits, data is currently scattered across different agencies, such as the Revenue Department for tax filings and another for welfare cards. The new system will consolidate all this information into one unified database.

"Negative income tax means that individuals must file tax returns. If their income is below the threshold, they will receive welfare. The welfare provided will be tailored to the government's actual needs,” he explained.

“By integrating the data lake, we will address this issue and ensure targeted budget allocation.”