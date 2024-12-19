Restorative Economy: Key to food security and welfare in Indonesia, Thailand

Starting from concern for her child's health, Santi began researching and developing her product under Dapur Mempura in 2019 during the pandemic. Then, Santi joined the Siak Sustainable Business Incubation (KUBISA) program from the Siak Sustainable Creative Center (SKELAS) to develop her product for 6 months. The program is aimed to support sustainable business actors in Siak in achieving business prosperity while maintaining environmental sustainability.

The process of making this gluten-free premix flour goes through several stages, starting from designing the recipe, finding the right composition of raw materials, processing the texture, and testing the taste of the resulting product. In this case, Santi and her team work intensively with PT Alam Siak Lestari, which oversees the Siak Innovation Lab, to ensure that the products produced are safe and under applicable standards.

The advantages of this gluten-free premix flour lie not only in its natural raw materials but also in its ease of use. In addition to being easy and fast, this premix flour is very practical so that anyone can use it themselves. Therefore, this product has the potential to be distributed not only in the Siak region but also to the entire Riau region.

From Field to Table

Uniquely, this premix flour is not just a food product. Behind each package is a story about the restorative economy that is being built. By using mocaf flour and rice bran as the main ingredients, this product provides added value for local farmers.

Bran itself is a by-product of rice processing; usually, this bran is only used as animal feed and is not used by farmers further. However, since the development of bolu mojo, Mrs. Santi has always bought the bran, thus providing additional income for farmers. Apart from providing additional economic benefits, using local brands will have a better impact on nature because of the reduction of waste during the rice processing. Mocaf flour itself, previously Mrs Santi bought it from outside parties, but the Siak Innovation Lab program itself has succeeded in encouraging the production of local Mocaf flour.

This certainly helps farmers and surrounding communities increasingly facing challenges from the climate crisis and land degradation, which reduce their ability to get the right results from agricultural cultivation. Ahmad, one of the farmers, said that the increasing land degradation in his area makes it difficult for him to get the harvest according to market needs.

"Sometimes it's difficult, especially during the dry season, because the crops fail to harvest. Land is also limited, while the need to supply is increasing, and we must adjust prices to continue producing and surviving," said Ahmad.

The Potential of Indonesia's Healthy Food Industry to Restore the Surrounding Economy

Innovations in local food ingredients, such as premix flour from Dapur Mempura, encourage other local businesses to add economic value. Santi shared her transformation from a housewife into an MSME manager who employs several kitchens in Siak. This received a positive response from the local government.

"We see the positive impact of various innovations in local food ingredients on the development of the local economy. Innovations such as this natural ingredient premix flour meet nutritional needs but also respect village agricultural land, creating a sustainable ecosystem that synergizes with each other," said Cerli Febri, from Skelas.

Cerli also hopes that this product can be a trigger for the growth of a healthy food ecosystem not only across Indonesia but also in Southeast Asia so it can be as big as the Royal Project Foundation in Thailand.





About SKELAS

The Siak Sustainable Creative Center (Skelas) is a place and a forum for creative young people to pour out ideas to explore the potential of Siak Regency while maintaining the sustainability aspect. Currently, Skelas has mentored 26 businesses from various sectors, such as three from fashion, 22 culinary businesses, and one education service, and continues to support the vision of green Siak in achieving the target of 1000 MSMEs/year and increasing creative economic efforts, which are the Regional Development Performance Indicators plan of the Siak Regency Government.

