Digital wallet cash handouts fail despite over 100 billion baht budget

Finally, on May 19, 2025, during a meeting of the economic stimulus committee, Paetongtarn announced the postponement of the digital wallet distribution due to Thailand's ongoing economic challenges, particularly the impact of reciprocal tariffs from the United States.

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira revealed after a meeting that the government would wait until the situation improved before reconsidering the digital wallet project.

"At this time, the government wants to review the management of the 157 billion baht budget, which will now be allocated to more urgent projects, including water management, transportation, tourism, and measures to assist SMEs impacted by US tariffs," Pichai stated.

After various agencies completed their proposals, they were presented to the Cabinet, which approved 50 projects across 481 schemes and 8,939 items, totalling 115.37 billion baht on June 18, 2025.

The remaining 42 billion baht, initially planned for provincial governments and local organisations, was reallocated due to sudden changes, especially after a Cabinet reshuffle, which saw the Ministry of the Interior shift from the Bhumjaithai Party to the Pheu Thai Party.

The government decided to reassess these projects to ensure the budget aligns with the current economic situation, focusing on mitigating the impact of slow economic growth, enhancing competitiveness, and supporting businesses affected by US tariff measures.

As a result, two new projects were introduced: 10 billion baht allocated to the fund for enhancing national competitiveness in targeted industries, and 8.48 billion baht allocated to the student loan fund. The total budget for these projects, 18.48 billion baht, has already been approved by the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, the remaining central budget, including funds returned by agencies unable to use them, amounted to 26 billion baht. At the economic stimulus board's meeting on August 20, 2025, it was agreed that this amount would be transferred to an emergency reserve fund, as it was unlikely that the money could be used for projects in time.

"The government has approved this budget twice, and some portions were returned unused. This leaves 26 billion baht, which the Budget Bureau will manage. It will no longer be used for economic stimulus, and we will need to discuss how the transferred funds will be used, all of which must be spent by September 2025," Pichai announced after the meeting.

Thus, the digital wallet project, once a flagship policy initiative, has been effectively shelved, marking the end of the government's ambitious mega-project.