Political Uncertainty Hits Thai Investor Confidence

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) has warned that political uncertainty is damaging both domestic and foreign investor confidence, raising concerns about further setbacks for the Thai economy.

The concerns come after Paetongtarn Shinawatra, acting as both prime minister and culture minister, testified before the Constitutional Court. The hearing was in response to a petition from 36 senators who have asked the court to rule on whether her premiership has ended. The court has set a deadline for final arguments to be submitted by 27 August, with a verdict expected on Friday, 29 August.

FTI President Kriengkrai Thiennukul stated that the ongoing political instability is particularly affecting projects awaiting approval or the start of construction, many of which may be indefinitely delayed.

This internal issue, he noted, is compounded by external factors such as trade protectionism, including President Donald Trump's proposed 19% reciprocal tariffs, and unpredictable geopolitical events.