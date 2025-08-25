OTP targets 2026 for bidding on 997.68 billion baht land bridge linking two ports

Three rounds of study seminars

OTP Director Punya Chupanit said three public seminars had been held to present study results for the land bridge project—two already completed in Ranong (August 21) and Chumphon (August 22).

He said the final seminar would be wrapped up within this year, in parallel with the SEC Bill’s passage through Parliament. At the same time, OTP is preparing terms of reference (TOR) for the bidding process, expected to take 5–6 months. Bidding and construction are targeted to begin in 2026, with phase one operations starting in 2030.

“The investment cost has been revised down from one trillion baht to reflect the current economic situation. Consultants have also reduced the construction timeframe to three phases,” Punya noted, adding that the findings align with those of leading international consultancy firms.

The public-private partnership (PPP) will be structured as a 50-year concession under a PPP net cost model, with a single private operator responsible for both construction and management of the project.

Bidders must have proven experience in port and shipping operations, as well as sufficient financial capacity.

Interest from Thai and foreign investors

Punya said several Thai and foreign investors had expressed interest, including China Harbour Engineering, Gulf Development, DP World Logistics (Thailand), Transworld GLS (Thailand), Mitsui & Co (Thailand), Sahathai Terminal, and the European Association for Business and Commerce.

Shipping companies such as Mediterranean Shipping (Thailand), HMM (Thailand), Evergreen Shipping Agency (Thailand), Eastern Sea Laem Chabang Terminal, and the Bangkok Shipowners and Agents Association have also shown strong interest.

According to the feasibility study, the land bridge project is projected to generate an economic internal rate of return (EIRR) of 14.77% and a financial internal rate of return (FIRR) of 4.57%, with a net present value (NPV) of 307.56 billion baht and a benefit-cost ratio (B/C) of 1.18.

Project outlook

The total estimated investment of 997.68 billion baht is divided into seven key components: