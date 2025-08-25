Thailand's Exports Surge for 13th Straight Month, Defying Global Headwinds

Thailand's exports continue their remarkable performance, recording a thirteenth consecutive month of growth with a significant 11 percent increase in July, according to a report from the Ministry of Commerce.

The monthly report revealed that July’s exports were valued at $28.58 billion. This sustained growth was largely driven by a last-minute scramble from international importers to secure goods before the U.S. began implementing new tariffs.

The ministry expects export growth to moderate from August onwards but remains positive for the year.

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, Director-General of the Ministry's Trade Policy and Strategy Office, confirmed that with imports valued at $28.26 billion, Thailand posted a trade surplus of $322.1 million.

When excluding oil, gold, and military supplies, exports grew even more robustly at 16.6 percent. This marks the third consecutive month of trade surplus for the nation.

For the first seven months of 2025, total exports expanded by 14.4 percent to $195.43 billion. This strong performance was supported by a rush to export goods before the full enforcement of U.S. retaliatory tariffs.

