Thailand's Export Growth Faces Sharp Slowdown as Trump Tariffs Take Effect

Thailand's Commerce Ministry is closely monitoring the export sector after warning that the country's impressive 13-month growth streak could come to an abrupt halt as US tariffs begin to take effect and the strengthening baht compounds exporters' challenges.

Despite exports surging 11% in July to reach $28.58 billion, marking the thirteenth consecutive month of growth, officials are bracing for a sharp deceleration in the coming months as the reality of President Trump's trade policies begins to bite.

The recent export boom has been largely driven by global importers rushing to bring in goods before Trump's tariffs took full effect, creating an artificial surge in demand that officials say is unsustainable.

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director of the Office of Trade Policy and Strategy, said the 19% US tariff rate that came into force in August is expected to slow Thailand's export momentum significantly.

The country successfully negotiated the tariff down from an initially threatened 36%, bringing it closer to rates faced by regional competitors.

"Export growth in August, when the 19% US tariff rate takes effect, is likely to slow down but remain positive," Poonpong said. However, he warned that the remaining five months of the year would be critical in determining whether Thailand meets its annual growth target of 2-3%.

The ministry is considering revising its full-year export targets after seven-month growth of 14.4% raised hopes of stronger performance.

Officials will meet with key business groups—including the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Thai Industries, and the Thai National Shippers' Council—to reassess projections once August figures are available.

