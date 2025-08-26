Thai Tourism Giants Say Business Will Continue Regardless of PM's Fate

Major Thai tourism and industry leaders have stated that business operations will continue largely unaffected regardless of whether Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra remains in office, following an audio clip controversy that has led to a Constitutional Court case.

Yuthachai Charanachitta, chief executive of Italian-Thai Group and founder of ONYX Hospitality Group, said the audio clip scandal involving the Prime Minister would have minimal impact on business operations in the short term.

"Whether the Prime Minister stays or goes doesn't make much difference," he explained. "Business must continue as usual, particularly given Thailand's history of frequent changes in leadership."

However, Yuthachai emphasised the importance of avoiding violence or excessive protests, calling on the government to "stop fighting amongst themselves and focus on national unity, moving forward, and addressing people's livelihoods."

He highlighted the strain on both workers and business owners due to declining purchasing power across the economy.

The Constitutional Court is set to rule on 29th August regarding the Prime Minister's case, which centres on an audio clip of conversations with former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Isares Rattanadilok Na Phuket, vice-chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), told Thansettakij newspaper that Thailand requires full-time leadership given current economic conditions and investor confidence challenges.