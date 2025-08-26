Paetongtarn submits closing statement; border security and unity remain priorities

Dr Prommin Lertsuridej, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, revealed on Tuesday that Prime Minister and Culture Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra submitted her written closing statement to the Constitutional Court regarding the audio clip involving Hun Sen, as scheduled on August 25. “We are confident that we have acted correctly throughout, and we trust the court will consider the case carefully,” he added.

When asked whether the PM would attend the verdict in person on August 29, Prommin said that her attendance is less important than the country’s current challenges, particularly the Thai-Cambodian border situation. He noted that military operations have largely been resolved, and the focus now is on foreign relations and information management. Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa is currently on duty in Europe and will address issues including the Ottawa Convention and concerns about MOU43, which some have called to cancel. Prommin emphasised that MOU43 remains a crucial agreement benefiting the nation.