Thai-Cambodia Border Trade Plummets Nearly 100% Following Checkpoint Closures

Thailand's Department of Foreign Trade has revealed the devastating impact on bilateral commerce following the closure of Thai-Cambodia border checkpoints, with trade values plummeting by 97.5% in July.

Monthly figures released by the Commerce Ministry show that the closure of Thai-Cambodia border crossings has dragged bilateral trade into negative territory, with trade values falling to just 376 million baht in July.

Meanwhile, overall border and transit trade for the month reached 166.025 billion baht, representing a 5% increase, though annual projections for border trade growth have been revised down from 3% to 2%.

Director-General Arada Fuangtong explained the circumstances behind the dramatic decline: "The situation at the Thai-Cambodia border, which saw measures to suspend the passage of all types of vehicles from late June 2025, culminated in clashes between both sides from 24-28 July 2025. This necessitated the closure of all 18 border crossing points."

The impact was severe, with Thailand-Cambodia trade falling nearly 100%. Trade values dropped to 376 million baht, down 97.5%, whilst exports fell to 370 million baht, a decrease of 97%, and imports plunged to just 6 million baht, down 99.8%. This contributed to an overall 20% contraction in border trade for July.

Despite the Cambodia crisis, overall border and transit trade in July reached 166.025 billion baht, up 5%, comprising exports of 92.216 billion baht (up 5.9%) and imports of 73.810 billion baht (up 3.9%), yielding a trade surplus of 18.406 billion baht.