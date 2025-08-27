Thailand to Clamp Down on Illegal Migrant Workers

The Thai Ministry of Labour is implementing a widespread overhaul to eliminate illegal foreign labour, with a clear focus on preventing undocumented workers from taking jobs from Thai nationals.

Officials have stated that all offenders will be prosecuted without exception, and employers are being strongly reminded to comply with regulations.

While migrant workers are acknowledged as a crucial part of Thailand's manufacturing and service sectors, the ministry insists it will not permit the use of unmonitored foreign labour, which can lead to various social issues.

The public is being encouraged to report illegal migrant workers by calling the Ministry of Labour hotline at 1506 for immediate inspection.

Foreign nationals caught working without a valid permit or outside the scope of their legal rights face a fine of 5,000 to 50,000 baht and will be repatriated.