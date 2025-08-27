Thailand to Clamp Down on Illegal Migrant Workers

The Thai Ministry of Labour is implementing a widespread overhaul to eliminate illegal foreign labour, with a clear focus on preventing undocumented workers from taking jobs from Thai nationals.
Officials have stated that all offenders will be prosecuted without exception, and employers are being strongly reminded to comply with regulations.
While migrant workers are acknowledged as a crucial part of Thailand's manufacturing and service sectors, the ministry insists it will not permit the use of unmonitored foreign labour, which can lead to various social issues.
The public is being encouraged to report illegal migrant workers by calling the Ministry of Labour hotline at 1506 for immediate inspection.
Foreign nationals caught working without a valid permit or outside the scope of their legal rights face a fine of 5,000 to 50,000 baht and will be repatriated.
Employers who hire undocumented workers face a fine of 10,000 to 100,000 baht per worker.
Repeat offenders could face up to one year in prison, a fine of 50,000 to 200,000 baht per worker, or both, and will be banned from hiring foreign workers for three years.
Labour Minister Pongkawin Jungrungruangkit confirmed that regulating foreign labour is a top priority, particularly addressing issues where illegal workers are competing for jobs with Thai citizens.
He urged employers to refrain from hiring illegal migrant workers and to follow the official, systematic process under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) if they require foreign labour.
According to data from the Department of Employment, as of July 2568, there were 4,071,617 foreign nationals with valid work permits across Thailand.
This figure includes: