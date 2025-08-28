Thai Border Trade with Cambodia and Myanmar Plunges into Crisis

Thailand's border trade is currently facing unprecedented pressure from two simultaneous fronts: a prolonged closure of all border crossings with Cambodia since mid-2025 and a recent, sudden shutdown of crossings with Myanmar along a 2,400-kilometre border.

The combined impact threatens to severely contract the 570 billion baht trade value Thailand shared with these two nations in 2024, bringing exports to a halt and disrupting related supply chains.

The complete closure of all Thai-Cambodian checkpoints since 23 June 2025 has directly impacted a trade valued at an average of 27 billion baht per month. In 2024, Thailand’s exports to Cambodia totalled over 324.13 billion baht.

The sustained closure means Thailand could lose more than 120 billion baht in land-based exports to Cambodia in the latter half of 2025 alone.

While some goods are still transported by sea, this is insufficient to replace the vital land routes that serve as the lifeblood of the border economy.

According to the Economic and Business Forecasting Centre at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the permanent closure of the five main checkpoints—Aranyaprathet, Khlong Yai, Chong Chom, Chanthaburi, and Chong Sa-ngam—is costing Thailand an estimated 11.65 billion baht per month, or over 141.84 billion baht annually.

The Aranyaprathet checkpoint, in particular, accounts for the largest share of this loss, with damages exceeding 7 billion baht per month. If the closure continues for a full year, it could reduce Thailand's GDP by approximately 0.31%.

The disruption is particularly acute for three key export sectors to Cambodia: food and beverages (worth 32.74 billion baht), vehicles and parts (18.57 billion baht), and chemicals and fertilisers (15.30 billion baht).

