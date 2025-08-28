Jatuporn presents PM’s Export Award to exporters contributing 50 billion baht

This marks the 33rd edition of the prestigious award, which recognises businesses that have succeeded in developing export capabilities, including product and service quality, branding, innovation, and social and environmental responsibility.
This year, award recipients have contributed nearly 50 billion baht to Thailand's economy in the first half of 2025, underscoring the vital role of exports as the "engine" driving the Thai economy, alongside the tourism sector.
“This award not only reflects success but also symbolises the potential of Thai exporters who continuously elevate business standards and gain global recognition. Winners can use the PM’s Export Award emblem to build trust in international markets. It is the highest honour for Thai exporters,” said Jatuporn.
Jatuporn highlighted the challenges Thai businesses currently face, including climate change, economic, geopolitical factors, and trade measures such as the European environmental policies and US tariff regulations, alongside border trade issues.
The government and the Ministry of Commerce are actively pursuing proactive policies, with Jatuporn setting the direction for the ministry to be a "reliable commerce partner" and advocating the “Thailand Makes, Thailand Uses, Thailand Helps Thailand” slogan.
The Ministry of Commerce is also working on expanding new markets, improving trade measures, and supporting businesses to stay competitive in the global market and generate sustainable revenue for the country.
"I congratulate all the award recipients. This is a significant achievement and serves as an example to other businesses. For those who have not yet won, don’t be discouraged. Business development must be continuous,” Jatuporn said.
“While receiving the award is important, maintaining standards and enhancing capabilities is even more crucial. Good exports must go hand in hand with improving the quality of life for Thai citizens," he added.
Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), stated that the award programme, which began in 1992, has reached its 33rd year in 2025.
This year, 42 awards were given to 39 companies from 18 provinces across Thailand. The awards are divided into seven categories:
Recipients of the PM’s Export Award will enjoy a range of benefits, such as receiving trophies and certificates, using the PM’s Export Award emblem for marketing without charge, and the opportunity to participate in trade promotion activities by DITP.
The award marks a significant milestone for Thai exporters, helping them establish their presence on the global stage and achieve business leadership in international exports.
The Ministry of Commerce, through DITP, is committed to supporting all Thai exporters in finding opportunities and channels for international trade, driving Thailand’s economic growth towards a stable and sustainable future.