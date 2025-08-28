Jatuporn presents PM’s Export Award to exporters contributing 50 billion baht

This marks the 33rd edition of the prestigious award, which recognises businesses that have succeeded in developing export capabilities, including product and service quality, branding, innovation, and social and environmental responsibility.

This year, award recipients have contributed nearly 50 billion baht to Thailand's economy in the first half of 2025, underscoring the vital role of exports as the "engine" driving the Thai economy, alongside the tourism sector.

“This award not only reflects success but also symbolises the potential of Thai exporters who continuously elevate business standards and gain global recognition. Winners can use the PM’s Export Award emblem to build trust in international markets. It is the highest honour for Thai exporters,” said Jatuporn.