Thai Business Leaders Warn of Economic Risks Following Prime Minister's Dismissal

Thailand's leading business organisations have warned of mounting economic risks following the Constitutional Court's decision on Friday to dismiss Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office, calling for urgent cooperation between public and private sectors to restore investor confidence.

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) cautioned that the ruling represents a significant shift in political stability that could undermine both domestic and foreign investor confidence whilst disrupting long-term economic policy planning.

"The Constitutional Court's decision to remove the Prime Minister from office is a reality we must accept—that political stability has changed, affecting the confidence of investors both domestically and internationally, and impacting long-term economic policy planning," said Kriengkrai Thiennukul, Chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries.

Kriengkrai warned that the government transition could potentially halt disbursement of the 2025 fiscal year budget, including various investment projects.

However, he maintained that Thailand's economy still has recovery opportunities if public and private sectors collaborate to implement timely support measures.

