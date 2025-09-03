Thailand LAB Exhibition Targets 6.7% Annual Growth in Scientific Equipment Sector



Pongsak Fusrisi, President of the Science and Technology Trade Association, emphasised the sector's growth potential.

"Over the past decade, Thailand LAB INTERNATIONAL has proven itself as a vital marketplace for laboratory instruments, driving investment, research, and innovation across the region. With the addition of BioAP, FutureCHEM, and Health & Innovation Asia, the event now spans life sciences, biotechnology, chemistry, and health innovation—creating new opportunities for Thailand in the global market," he stated.

Dr Visit Limlurcha, Vice Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of the Processed Food & Future Food Committee, and President of the Thai Future Food Trade Association, highlighted Thailand's potential in emerging sectors.

"Food science and laboratory standards are vital for positioning Thailand as a Future Food & Health Innovation Hub. These four exhibitions are more than trade shows; they are global platforms for collaboration between researchers, government, industry, and entrepreneurs, driving knowledge transfer, technology development, and Thailand's competitiveness," he said.

Innovation and Startup Development

The 2025 edition introduces significant enhancements to support Thailand's innovation ecosystem, including partnerships with academic and innovation organisations advancing medical AI and digital health.

Key supporters include the National Innovation Agency (NIA), TED Fund, and KX, which back the next generation of startups.

Panadda Kongma, Vice President – Business, VNU Asia Pacific, said: "This year, we are proud to welcome new academic and innovation partners advancing medical AI and digital health, alongside agencies such as NIA, TED Fund, and KX that support the next generation of startups. With strong support from long-standing partners including TAT and TCEB, Thailand LAB INTERNATIONAL 2025 is not just an exhibition—it is a catalyst positioning Thailand as a leading hub for innovation in the region."

Programme Highlights and New Features

The comprehensive three-day programme includes the Biotech FTI Forum and Taiwan Biotech Innovation Showcase on Day 1; the ASEAN Food Safety Forum, BIC International Congress, TED Fund Startup Presentations, and Sustainable LAB Forum on Day 2; and the Med IA Next Generation Forum plus ISO/IEC 17025 updates on Day 3.

New features for 2025 include the TAITRA Pavilion highlighting Taiwan's biotech excellence, the TED Fund Startup Bay showcasing Thai entrepreneurs, and the announcement of Bio+Healthtech INTERNATIONAL 2026, which will merge biotechnology and health innovation into a unified global platform next year.

Sustainability and Carbon-Neutral Commitment

VNU Asia Pacific has reinforced its sustainability credentials by introducing the Altotech Real-time Carbon Tracking Dashboard in partnership with BITEC.

The system tracks greenhouse gas emissions across all operational scopes—from venue energy and electricity consumption to participant travel, logistics, and waste management—and offsets them with certified carbon credits.

The initiative aims to make Thailand LAB INTERNATIONAL 2025 a truly carbon-neutral trade exhibition, addressing growing investor and corporate focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria.

Salanroj Sutaschuto, COO and Senior Vice President of TCEB, noted: "For 15 years, Thailand LAB INTERNATIONAL has grown into the country's largest international exhibition and conference on science and laboratory technology, expanding into BioAP, FutureCHEM, and Health & Innovation Asia to support national strategic industries and create regional business opportunities. TCEB is proud to support this growth, reinforcing Thailand's position as a premier destination for international trade shows and a sustainable hub for the MICE industry."

The exhibition supports Thailand's government policy of using science and innovation to drive economic growth and improve quality of life, positioning the kingdom as a regional trading and knowledge hub within ASEAN.

Thailand LAB INTERNATIONAL 2025, co-located with BioAP INTERNATIONAL, FutureCHEM INTERNATIONAL, and Health & Innovation Asia, runs from 3–5 September 2025 at BITEC, Bangkok.

More information: www.thailandlab.com | www.health-innovation-asia.com Contact: +662 111 6611 Ext. 330 (VNU Asia Pacific)

