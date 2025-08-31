Medical Sciences Department opens genomic health centre for full gene testing

Yongyos Thammawut, Director-General of the Department of Medical Sciences, said the centre was established under the concept “gene testing for risk awareness and health planning.”

It will serve as a one-stop centre for molecular genetics and genomics services, covering diagnosis, research, and disease surveillance.

The initiative focuses on conditions with genetic foundations as well as non-communicable diseases, using advanced genomic technologies for accurate data analysis.

The centre aligns with the Ministry of Public Health’s 2025 policy, “Thais free from diseases and health threats,” and supports the nation’s health economy.