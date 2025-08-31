Medical Sciences Department opens genomic health centre for full gene testing

SUNDAY, AUGUST 31, 2025

The Department of Medical Sciences has inaugurated the Genomic Health and Wellness Centre, a comprehensive hub for gene testing services, as part of efforts to position Thailand as a leading medical and wellness hub.

Yongyos Thammawut, Director-General of the Department of Medical Sciences, said the centre was established under the concept “gene testing for risk awareness and health planning.” 

It will serve as a one-stop centre for molecular genetics and genomics services, covering diagnosis, research, and disease surveillance.

The initiative focuses on conditions with genetic foundations as well as non-communicable diseases, using advanced genomic technologies for accurate data analysis. 

The centre aligns with the Ministry of Public Health’s 2025 policy, “Thais free from diseases and health threats,” and supports the nation’s health economy.

Medical Sciences Department opens genomic health centre for full gene testing

“The Genomic Health and Wellness Centre is a strategic milestone in strengthening Thailand’s healthcare system, driving the country towards becoming a medical and wellness hub,” Yongyos said.

“It enhances access to quality gene testing, empowering people to ‘know in advance, prevent disease, and plan with confidence’ for sustainable health.” 

Medical Sciences Department opens genomic health centre for full gene testing

The centre underpins the shift towards predictive and preventive medicine, prioritising early awareness for effective prevention and long-term health planning. Using Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology, the facility can comprehensively and accurately analyse genes to detect genetic risks and rare diseases.

It also provides personalised health and treatment planning through four core services:

  • Clinical Exome Sequencing (CES) – Expanded Panel: Identifies risks of common genetic disorders among Thais, such as thalassaemia, hereditary cancers, and metabolic diseases.
     
  • Cardiovascular and neuromuscular diseases: Investigates causes of rare conditions such as muscular dystrophy.
     
  • Pharmacogenetic Testing: Enables personalised treatment by selecting medicines suited to an individual’s genetic profile, reducing risks of side effects.
     
  • Genetic Testing for Health & Wellness: Analyses health-related genes to inform lifestyle adjustments in diet, sleep, and exercise tailored to each person.
nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy