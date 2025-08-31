Medical Sciences Department opens genomic health centre for full gene testing

Yongyos Thammawut, Director-General of the Department of Medical Sciences, said the centre was established under the concept “gene testing for risk awareness and health planning.”
It will serve as a one-stop centre for molecular genetics and genomics services, covering diagnosis, research, and disease surveillance.
The initiative focuses on conditions with genetic foundations as well as non-communicable diseases, using advanced genomic technologies for accurate data analysis.
The centre aligns with the Ministry of Public Health’s 2025 policy, “Thais free from diseases and health threats,” and supports the nation’s health economy.
“The Genomic Health and Wellness Centre is a strategic milestone in strengthening Thailand’s healthcare system, driving the country towards becoming a medical and wellness hub,” Yongyos said.
“It enhances access to quality gene testing, empowering people to ‘know in advance, prevent disease, and plan with confidence’ for sustainable health.”
The centre underpins the shift towards predictive and preventive medicine, prioritising early awareness for effective prevention and long-term health planning. Using Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology, the facility can comprehensively and accurately analyse genes to detect genetic risks and rare diseases.
It also provides personalised health and treatment planning through four core services: