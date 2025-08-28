DE Ministry accelerates smart city push, aiming for 105 cities by 2027

Prasert Jantararuangtong, Minister of Digital Economy and Society, revealed that the DE Ministry has granted a new smart city symbol to “Phuket Silicon Valley” and renewed the certification for 16 other cities.

This brings the total number of smart cities in Thailand to 37, spread across 16 provinces. The ministry aims to meet the national target of 105 smart cities by 2027.

Prasert emphasised that the renewal of smart city status is only granted to those that have made over 50% progress, ensuring that development remains on track and continues.

The 16 renewed cities, which include Khon Kaen, Wangchan Valley in Rayong, Chiang Rai, Phuket, and Nakhon Ratchasima, span the North, Northeast, Central, and Southern regions, as well as Bangkok.