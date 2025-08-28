DE Ministry accelerates smart city push, aiming for 105 cities by 2027

Prasert Jantararuangtong, Minister of Digital Economy and Society, revealed that the DE Ministry has granted a new smart city symbol to “Phuket Silicon Valley” and renewed the certification for 16 other cities.
This brings the total number of smart cities in Thailand to 37, spread across 16 provinces. The ministry aims to meet the national target of 105 smart cities by 2027.
Prasert emphasised that the renewal of smart city status is only granted to those that have made over 50% progress, ensuring that development remains on track and continues.
The 16 renewed cities, which include Khon Kaen, Wangchan Valley in Rayong, Chiang Rai, Phuket, and Nakhon Ratchasima, span the North, Northeast, Central, and Southern regions, as well as Bangkok.
Since 2021, the push for smart cities has attracted over 30.9 billion baht in private investment, showcasing confidence in Thailand’s digital development trajectory. The initiative has also created jobs and distributed income to the regions.
A key project in this strategy is the development of the Chaeng Watthana Government Complex into a Smart Government Complex. With over 35,000 civil servants and more than 50,000 daily visitors, the complex will serve as a "Smart City Sandbox" model that can be applied to other cities.
This project will address traffic management, increase green spaces, improve environmental conditions, and enhance the overall quality of life for residents.
Thailand’s smart city concept is based on seven key dimensions:
Each dimension requires active participation from both the public and private sectors. The aim is not only to reduce costs and use resources efficiently but also to create modern, sustainable cities for long-term livability.
The Minister added that experts in urban development have noted that achieving the target of 105 smart cities by 2027 would significantly enhance the country’s digital economy infrastructure, boosting GDP and regional competitiveness.
Specifically, attracting foreign investment and developing key tourist cities such as Phuket and Chiang Mai will support the creative economy and digital nomads. Meanwhile, industrial cities like Rayong and Chonburi will drive the BCG (Bio-Circular-Green) economic model and Industry 4.0.
However, the push for smart cities is not just about technology. It is about creating cities where all residents enjoy a high quality of life, with ecosystems conducive to living and working.
This vision is integral to reaching the 105 smart city target within the next two years, supporting the national 20-year strategy and sustainable development, Prasert concluded.