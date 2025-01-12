Subcommittee for Driving Smart City Development approved

Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong disclosed after presiding over a meeting of the Committee for the Promotion and Development of Digital Economy and Society on January 9 that the committee has approved the establishment of a Subcommittee for Driving Smart City Development.
This initiative aims to ensure continuity in smart-city development while promoting appropriate and efficient application of digital technologies.
The subcommittee will be tasked with formulating policies, master plans, projects, guidelines, measures, and mechanisms to advance smart-city development in alignment with Thailand’s 20-Year National Strategy.
These proposals will be submitted to the Committee for the Promotion and Development of Digital Economy and Society for further consideration.
The meeting also approved Thailand’s intention to adhere to the recommendations of the Council on Artificial Intelligence by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). This commitment will be proposed to the National Digital Economy and Society Committee for approval before being submitted to the Cabinet for further consideration.
This declaration of intent is believed to mark a significant opportunity for Thailand to demonstrate its role in development of artificial intelligence (AI) on the global stage.
"Adhering to this recommendation will greatly benefit Thailand, both economically and in building international credibility. It also underscores the importance of advancing AI in Thailand in alignment with the National Artificial Intelligence Action Plan for the country's development," Prasert said.
Additionally, the meeting approved a draft definition of the digital workforce, which will be presented to the National Digital Economy and Society Committee for approval. Once endorsed, it will be officially published as an announcement by the committee.