Subcommittee for Driving Smart City Development approved

Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong disclosed after presiding over a meeting of the Committee for the Promotion and Development of Digital Economy and Society on January 9 that the committee has approved the establishment of a Subcommittee for Driving Smart City Development.

This initiative aims to ensure continuity in smart-city development while promoting appropriate and efficient application of digital technologies.

The subcommittee will be tasked with formulating policies, master plans, projects, guidelines, measures, and mechanisms to advance smart-city development in alignment with Thailand’s 20-Year National Strategy.