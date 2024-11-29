Smart Living Project aims to make Sikhio in Korat a model smart city

The Sikhio Smart Living Project, which aims to make Sikhio district in Nakhon Ratchasima province (Korat) a full-fledged smart city, has been showcased by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and the Digital Economy Promotion Agency as a model for the rest of Thailand.
The project enhances safety, public services, and city data management to improve service efficiency.
The agency CEO, Assoc Prof Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, emphasised that the project focuses on leveraging technology to improve municipal management, public services and societal engagement. The agency acts as a mentor, connecting the district with innovative solutions and integrating them into tangible management improvements.
Key development areas under the project include:
Safety: Upgrading the district's 52 CCTV cameras with AI technology to detect vehicles and individuals based on features such as colour, brand, type, gender, and clothing. This technology has improved crime prevention and response. Additionally, a LINE OA system was introduced to streamline complaint reporting, handling over 700 cases in 180 days, with public electricity outages being the most reported issue, Nuttapon said.
Public services: A software design system has been implemented to efficiently manage data flows, reducing the workload of city officials and expediting problem resolution, such as tracking and maintaining CCTV, fire extinguishers, and streetlights.
City-Data Management: Dashboards have been created to monitor urban issues like power outages, damaged sidewalks, and waste management. Environmental dashboards have also been introduced to track land use, vegetation, and pet vaccination needs, along with welfare data for elderly and bedridden patients to facilitate timely medical and support services, he added.
The Sikhio Smart Living Project aims to serve as a model for Thailand’s smart city initiatives, focusing on local leadership, policy alignment, and community engagement to address residents’ needs sustainably and effectively, Nuttapon said.