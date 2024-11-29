Smart Living Project aims to make Sikhio in Korat a model smart city

The Sikhio Smart Living Project, which aims to make Sikhio district in Nakhon Ratchasima province (Korat) a full-fledged smart city, has been showcased by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and the Digital Economy Promotion Agency as a model for the rest of Thailand.

The project enhances safety, public services, and city data management to improve service efficiency.

The agency CEO, Assoc Prof Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, emphasised that the project focuses on leveraging technology to improve municipal management, public services and societal engagement. The agency acts as a mentor, connecting the district with innovative solutions and integrating them into tangible management improvements.