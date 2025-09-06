Small and Beautiful: Hong Kong’s new vision for Belt and Road Initiative in partnership with Thailand

Driving technology transfer and innovation

Green technology cooperation is gaining momentum. Hong Kong companies are increasingly active in Thailand’s renewable energy sector, with long-standing examples like CLP Power Hong Kong Ltd’s solar farm in Lopburi, operational since 2012, demonstrating sustainable commitment.

Beyond capital, Mr Ho highlighted that Hong Kong brings technical expertise, project management acumen, and international governance standards to the table.

Innovation and technology (I&T) development has been a policy priority in Hong Kong, where the I&T start-up ecosystem is thriving.

“For example, a Hong Kong start-up specialised in cooling coatings that can be applied to buildings to reduce air-conditioning energy consumption is now working to distribute its products in Southeast Asia,” he said. “Hong Kong is also promoting the use of the Building Environmental Assessment Method (BEAM) to contribute its green building expertise to the global real estate and construction sectors. BEAM Plus (Global Version) is a Hong Kong-developed and internationally recognised green building rating tool, extending its reach to Southeast Asia and beyond.”

Talent as the bridge to future growth

As the BRI moves forward, so too does its human dimension. Mr Ho emphasised that “talent is the foundation of everything.”

Since 2022, Hong Kong’s various talent admission programmes have brought more than 203,000 individuals from around the world to the city.

Flagship efforts like the Belt and Road Scholarship launched in 2016 have been instrumental in building long-term connections. With an annual quota of 150 places, the programme is open to students from countries along the Belt and Road.

Among them was Chananchida Choochua, a Thai student who discovered the scholarship at an education fair in Bangkok.

She enrolled at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 2018, graduated in 2022, and now works in business development at Kerry eCommerce, facilitating trade between Thailand and Hong Kong.

Her story is emblematic of what the BRI aims to foster: enduring, people-driven partnerships that go beyond infrastructure and finance.

Over 4,000 university students from those countries chose to study in Hong Kong in 2024-25 academic year while about 1,400 Hong Kong youth have participated in internship or exchange programmes in Belt and Road countries.

Hong Kong’s unique advantage

Mr Ho noted that Hong Kong’s strength lies in its ability to operate across diverse systems. With a legal framework based on English common law and deep integration with the Mainland of China, the city offers global investors both familiarity with international standards and access to an enormous market.

For Thai businesses, this means access not only to Hong Kong’s markets but to the entire Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, a dynamic city cluster comprising 11 cities with a combined GDP over US$2 trillion in 2024, similar to the GDP of Italy or Canada, two G7 economies.

The way forward: from connectivity to collaboration

Looking forward, Mr Ho sees the new opportunities brought by BRI will focus on sustainability, digitalisation and people-to-people connectivity.

The days of solely building roads and railways are being augmented by technology partnerships, sustainable development, and collaborative innovation.

Hong Kong will host the 10th Belt and Road Summit on 10-11 September, with collaboration for changes at the heart of the agenda.

Mr Ho welcomes government leaders and businesses in Thailand to participate, underscoring that the event is not merely about trade but about building a vision of a shared future for the region.

A signature project session at the summit will feature Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor Capital City project, offering Hong Kong and Thai participants the opportunities to foster partnerships under BRI.





The 10th Belt and Road Summit will be held in Hong Kong on 10-11 September. For more information, please visit www.beltandroadsummit.com.

“The new focus is about thinking smart, sustainable and strategic, which is the future of regional cooperation, and Hong Kong is uniquely positioned to lead it,” Mr Ho concluded.