Thailand in limelight after MoU with Hong Kong at Filmart
The move is an affirmation to strengthen the ties between the two nations. At Filmart 2024, held in Hong Kong between March 11-14, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) signed an MoU with the department of international trade and promotion (DITP) of the Thai Ministry of Commerce.
The MoU signifies a tightening of collaborations between DITP
and HKTDC, with an expansion from merchandise trades to service trade. The service trade covers multiple sectors, including healthcare, finance, infrastructure and real estate services, design and marketing, supply chain and logistics, intellectual property, licensing, technology and innovation, as well as start-ups.
At the event, a dedicated Thai Pavilion was set up by The Ministry of Culture of Thailand in joining forces with the department of international trade and promotion (DITP) of the Thai Ministry of Commerce, along with the department of tourism in the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.
A “Thai Day” theme was also celebrated on the first day of the event.
The pavilion was visited by the deputy prime minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, who represented Thailand at the MoU signing ceremony and encouraged all Thai filmmakers.
This year, the pavilion boasted 27 enterprises and film producers from Thailand, including the National Federation of Motion Pictures and Contents Associations (MPC) and the Thai Association of Boys Love Content. As well, several businesses from private-sector enterprises within the industry made their appearance, including BEC Multimedia Co Ltd, MONO Next Plc, ONE 31 Co Ltd, and Neramitnung Film Co Ltd.
Thailand as filming destination
According to Phumtham, Thailand welcomes all film producers from across the world to explore the kingdom’s filming locations. “We attempt to facilitate the procedure of travelling to Thailand for filming venues”, said the deputy prime minister.
Phumtham elaborated that the “Asia market is still a huge target for Thailand. The film industry has a high potential to grow and the Thai government is aware of that”.
According to data from the Ministry of Tourism and Sport, foreign film productions in Thailand, get a cash rebate of up to 20% when they spend over 150 million baht.
The goal is to raise revenue from foreign films by 5% this year, up from a record-breaking 6.6 billion baht last year.
In 2023, revenue from foreign filmmaking reached new heights, with 466 productions from 40 countries bringing in an investment of over 6.6 billion baht.
Bangkok and 57 provinces were selected as the primary destinations. Bangkok led the way with 282 productions, followed by Chon Buri with 77, Samut Prakan with 60, Pathum Thani with 52, and Phuket with 47.
Last year, the United States was the biggest source of foreign film productions, with an investment of 3.184 billion baht, followed by Hong Kong (707.27 million baht), China (471.98 million baht), Germany (438.79 million baht), and South Korea (344.65 million).
Hong Kong Filmart: East-meets-West for international trade
Asia’s largest entertainment expo, Hong Kong Filmart, has returned to its home venue in Hong Kong to celebrate its 28th edition. The event, being held from March 11-14, brings together leading film industry figures from around the world to showcase their cinematic masterpieces, ground-breaking technologies, as well as to share their insights.
The expo will welcome 750 exhibitors from over 25 countries and regions, and host more than 30 regional pavilions including Thailand.
Under its 14th five-year plan, Hong Kong possesses unique advantages with its role as the East-meets-West Centre for international cultural exchange, the regional intellectual property (IP) trading centre, and international trade.
“The city serves as an important gateway, where global creative enterprises can establish commercial connections and expand into Mainland China, Southeast Asia and other regions,” said Dr Patrick Lau, the deputy executive director, HKTDC, on the event’s opening day.