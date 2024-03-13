Thailand in limelight after MoU with Hong Kong at Filmart

The MoU signifies a tightening of collaborations between DITP

and HKTDC, with an expansion from merchandise trades to service trade. The service trade covers multiple sectors, including healthcare, finance, infrastructure and real estate services, design and marketing, supply chain and logistics, intellectual property, licensing, technology and innovation, as well as start-ups.



At the event, a dedicated Thai Pavilion was set up by The Ministry of Culture of Thailand in joining forces with the department of international trade and promotion (DITP) of the Thai Ministry of Commerce, along with the department of tourism in the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.



A “Thai Day” theme was also celebrated on the first day of the event.

The pavilion was visited by the deputy prime minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, who represented Thailand at the MoU signing ceremony and encouraged all Thai filmmakers.



This year, the pavilion boasted 27 enterprises and film producers from Thailand, including the National Federation of Motion Pictures and Contents Associations (MPC) and the Thai Association of Boys Love Content. As well, several businesses from private-sector enterprises within the industry made their appearance, including BEC Multimedia Co Ltd, MONO Next Plc, ONE 31 Co Ltd, and Neramitnung Film Co Ltd.