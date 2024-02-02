Sahamongkol Film Intl serves up a menu of cinematic delights
Whether you are a committed cinephile or just enjoy old movies, leading Thai studio Sahamongkol Film International is all set to entertain with a curated selection of nine popular Thai and foreign films at the ongoing Kaset Fair.
After a day of strolling around and shopping at the annual agriculture event, which runs from today until February 10 from 10 am to 10 pm, at Kasetsart University in Bang Khen, kick back and enjoy a spectacular line-up of films, including blockbuster Korean hits, showcased on a colossal 10-metre. Movie screenings will commence at 7 pm.
The schedule is as follows:
• Friday, February 2: John Wick: Chapter 4
• Saturday, February 3: Haunted Universities 2nd Semester, plus meet and greet with the actors/actresses
• Sunday, February 4: Timeline, plus meet and greet with the actors/actresses)
• Monday, February 5: Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds
• Tuesday, February 6: Peninsula
• Wednesday, February 7: In the Shadow of the Naga
• Thursday, February 8: Love You 100K
• Friday, February 9: Moonfall
• Saturday, February 10: Low Season
Don't miss this unique opportunity to relish the magic of cinema amidst the timeless allure of the vintage classic era. See you at the Kaset Fair 2024!