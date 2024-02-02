Sahamongkol Film Intl serves up a menu of cinematic delights

The schedule is as follows:

• Friday, February 2: John Wick: Chapter 4

• Saturday, February 3: Haunted Universities 2nd Semester, plus meet and greet with the actors/actresses

• Sunday, February 4: Timeline, plus meet and greet with the actors/actresses)

• Monday, February 5: Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds

• Tuesday, February 6: Peninsula

• Wednesday, February 7: In the Shadow of the Naga

• Thursday, February 8: Love You 100K

• Friday, February 9: Moonfall

• Saturday, February 10: Low Season